Thai superstar Stamp to take on Zamboanga in first title defence

MMA queen: Stamp Fairtex celebrates after beating Ham Seo-Hee.

Stamp Fairtex's first defence of her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title will come against a familiar face at ONE 167.

The Thai megastar faces friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE's blockbuster June 8 event, which takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The pair were originally slated to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month.

Stamp made history when she claimed an emotional world title win over South Korean veteran Ham Seo-Hee in September. The 26-year-old became the first athlete to win world titles in three separate disciplines with the third-round stoppage.

Becoming the atomweight MMA queen capped a near-perfect 2023 campaign for Stamp, which saw her record a highlight-reel liver kick knockout of Alyse Anderson on US soil in May after outpointing Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak under kickboxing rules in her first outing of the year.

Zamboanga currently occupies the No.2 position in the women's atomweight rankings, and she has been on a tear since dropping a pair of decision losses to top contender and former world title challenger in Ham.

The Filipina star was in action in April last year when she outworked Brazil's Julie Mezabarba. That victory followed a hard-fought decision win over ultra-tough Chinese athlete Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5.

The 27-year-old will bring unique insight into Stamp's game, owing to their time spent training together at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

Their Friendship will be put to the side on June 8, however, as Zamboanga -- who now represents T-Rex MMA -- will attempt to wrestle the 26-pound gold belt away from Stamp.