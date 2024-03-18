U23 squad depart to take part in West Asian tourney

Thai U23 team at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday.

Thailand U23 team left on Sunday to participate in the 5th WAFF U23 Championship which will held in Saudi Arabia from March 20-26, 2024.

Thailand have been invited to take part in the tournament by the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).

The eight countries participating in the event in Al-Ahsa city are hosts Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Thailand, Australia and Egypt.

The tournament will serve as a warm-up for the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar, starting April 15.

National youth team coach Issara Sritaro said before the squad's departure that the event provides a great opportunity to gain experience.

"During training, the players did very well but they need to improve their fitness," said the Thai coach.

"We should be ready for the matches and of course, the most important thing is the experience that every player is going to gain."

The Thai U23 team will play their first match against South Korea at Al Fateh Stadium on Wednesday.

"It will be a difficult game for us because South Korea have some top-quality players.

"Some of the top teams are here for the tournament so one can't afford to make any mistakes against them.

"Our defence has had a lot of problems in recent tournament but we also need to improve scoring as well."

Meanwhile, the senior national team will depart for Seoul on Monday to play their third Group C game of the Asian Zone qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.