Chiang Mai in frame for Formula E debut

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin meets Formula E executives in Chiang Mai on Sunday to discuss a plan to bring the competition to the province. The world-renowned electric-car racing championship is expected to stimulate tourism. GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The government plans to host Formula E, a world-renowned electric-car racing championship series, no later than Feb 15 next year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday.

Speaking after meeting representatives from Formula E in Chiang Mai, Mr Srettha said the sports event is expected to take place early next year to help promote tourism in the province.

Two potential venues for a race in the series are Rajapruek Royal Park and the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium, he said.

Officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Formula E was launched in Beijing in 2014 and later earned FIA world championship status. Sunday's meeting followed a previous one between Mr Srettha and Formula E executives during the premier's recent trip to Germany and France.

Formula E executives had expressed interest in Thailand as a potential site for the series, with a plan to explore an area in Chiang Mai as the venue.

Mr Srettha said on Sunday that hosting Formula E would coincide with the government's policy to promote the country as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

He added that Formula E will rejuvenate tourism in Chiang Mai and draw a new group of visitors to a province famous for its rich arts and culture.

In other news, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow on Sunday rejected speculation he would return to the Pheu Thai Party following his appearance at Thaksin Shinawatra's welcome home party in Chiang Mai last week.

Capt Thamanat, secretary-general of the coalition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), also insisted the party's cabinet line-up would remain unchanged when asked about leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon's rumoured inclusion.