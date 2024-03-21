Puengluang gunning for ONE contract

Puengluang Baanramba celebrates his victory over Brazil's Rhuam Felipe. (Photo supplied)

Puengluang Baanramba is eyeing a spot among ONE Championship's talent-laden flyweight Muay Thai division.

The 24-year-old faces Dentungtong Singha Mawynn at ONE Lumpinee 56 on Friday in a high-stakes fight, and another scintillating performance could seal his place among the world's best.

When he takes to the ring in the March 22 co-headliner at Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Puengluang will bring with him an incredible 13-fight winning streak that includes 10 knockouts.

Since making his promotional bow at ONE Lumpinee 20 last June, he's won five under the ONE banner.

He first crumbled Jomhod Chor Ketwina with a crushing body shot in the third round.

Then the Ubon Ratchathani native's fearsome punching power saw him demolish Khunponnoi Sor Sommai, the brother of ONE superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang, inside one round. The stunning finish also earned him a 350,000-baht performance bonus.

After a unanimous decision win over Seksan Fairtex, Puengluang's thunderous right hand did the damage once again. He knocked out Sonrak Fairtex to net his second performance bonus in four fights.

His hot streak has continued into 2024 with a dominant unanimous decision over Brazil's Rhuam Felipe. This kicked off his campaign in style and brought his overall professional mark to an ultra-impressive 63-5.

Fighters have earned the 3.5-million-baht contracts that are available on ONE's Lumpinee platform for less than the body of work that Puengluang has put together so far, so another knockout win on Friday could be enough to earn him a place on ONE's main roster.

But to get there, he'll have to overcome his toughest test yet.

Dentungtong is a 22-year-old rising star who trains alongside some of the very best at the Singha Mawynn Gym, including former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Songkhla native holds a 75-19 professional record, and he has won three of his four fights at ONE Lumpinee. His debut was undoubtedly his best effort -- a crushing second-round knockout over Mohawk Ngoh Bangkapi.

His style is remarkably similar to Puengluang's, with his boxing being a standout in his fights alongside his sharp left kicks.

If Dentungtong can halt the momentum of his foe, especially inside the distance, he'll take a big step forward in the chase for a contract of his own.