Thai IOC member joins BWF Thomas & Uber Cup draw

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul takes part in the draw ceremony for the Total Energies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 in China. (Photos supplied)

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, on Friday had the honour of participating in the draw for the Total Energies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 in China.

The biennial international badminton championship will take place from April 28 to May 5 in Chengdu, People's Republic of China.

In the team badminton competition contending for this event, the final round will feature 16 men's teams and 16 women's teams. The men's teams include Thailand, China, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, India, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, France, Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, England, Algeria and Australia.

The women's Uber Cup includes Thailand, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, India, Denmark, United States, Malaysia, Canada, Spain, France, Australia, Scotland and South Africa.