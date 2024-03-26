Korea dominate Thailand in 3-0 win

Nicholas Mickelson of Thailand is pursued by Lee Kang-in of South Korea during their Group C World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand were no match for a highly motivated South Korea in the home leg of their Group C World Cup qualifier, falling 3-0 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

The visitors dominated the possession in the opening stages of the match and were finally rewarded when Lee Jaesung bundled in a cross that was heading towards an open goal on 19 minutes.

Playing in front of a boisterous crowd that included Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the War Elephants pressed but were unable to cash in on their opportunities, including a free kick from the edge of the box just before half-time.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heungmin silenced the crowd at the 54-minute mark, gathering in a pass from Lee Kangin and finding the opposite corner of the net from the left side of the box for Korea's second goal. Park Jinseob added to the misery in the 83rd minute, coolly firing home a header from Kim Minjae after a set-piece.

The Thai national side, ranked 101st in the world, came into Tuesday’s match looking to recreate some of the magic they worked in Seoul last week, when they fought back to earn a 1-1 draw. But the Koreans learned their lesson from that encounter and outworked their hosts as they demonstrated why they are nearly 80 places above them in the Fifa rankings.

South Korea top Group C and are poised to go through, while China and Thailand are tied in second place, but the latter have a better goal difference.

The top two teams from each of the nine groups will proceed to the next phase of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature a record 48 teams.