Thais ready for gruelling Tour event

The men's event of the Tour of Thailand 2024 begins on Monday in Phitsanulok. (Photo supplied)

The Tour of Thailand 2024 cycling tournament starts in Phitsanulok on Monday and finishes in Phetchabhun on April 6, organisers said on Sunday.

There are six stages in the 2024 edition of the men's event covering 964.30km in seven provinces including Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Pichit, Nakhon Sawan and Phetchabun.

A large number of local and foreign riders will compete in the country's prestigious cycling tournament, which is recognised by the sport's governing body UCI.

The winner will receive the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

According to Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA), this year's competition has attracted 15 teams of professional and amateur cyclists including the national sides of Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. There are also three Thai professional teams, namely Thailand Continental Cycling, Roojai Insurance and Grant Thornton.

"This year, Thai professional cyclists, including Nawut Leepongyoo, Sarawut Sirironnachai, Peerapol Chaochiangkwang, Thanakan Chaiyasombat and Ratchayanon Yaowarat, are more ready than the previous year," said Thailand Continental head coach Wisut Kasiyapat.

"For the six stages in this tournament, we should see something good from our team and hope the Thai people will cheer our cyclists and I guarantee this year's competition will be more exciting than last year."

The 278.2km women's event, which will feature 12 teams, will be held on April 8-10. The race will cover routes in Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.

The Tour of Thailand will be broadcast live on Thai PBS's Facebook page and Youtube channel throughout the competition.