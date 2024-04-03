Pathum title hopes hang on crucial clash

Pathum United players take part in a training session. (Photo: BG Pathum United)

BG Pathum United will bank on the experience of crafty midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and veteran forward Teerasil Dangda as they seek a crucial victory over defending champions Buriram United in a Thai League 1 clash Wednesday night.

The Rabbits must avail the home ground advantage and beat the Thunder Castle to keep their hopes of winning a second league title alive.

Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori will also be working out his game plan for the big match around other experienced stars like Victor Cardozo and Sarach Yooyen.

Both Chanathip and Teerasil came on as second-half substitutes in Pathum's shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Trat on Saturday.

Buriram will be without Theerathon Bunmathan and Peeradol Chamratsamee after both picked up injuries in Thailand's 2026 World Cup qualifying games with South Korea last month.

However, Buriram, who lead the the league table with 49 points, can rely on their in-form stars Goran Causic, Guilherme Bissoli and Supachai Chaided, who already scored 14 goals this season, to deliver a good result.

With eight games remaining, Pathum are facing an uphill battle as they lag Buriram by 12 points.

In the other match on Wednesday night, struggling Chonburi host Chiang Rai United.

The Sharks have their back against the wall, languishing in 13th spot just one point above the three-team relegation zone.

Chonburi have Channarong Promsrikaew, Amadou Outtara and Willian Lira available for the match.

The Beetles will also be keen to win at Chonburi on Wednesday night as they are also having a lacklustre season.