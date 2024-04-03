Boxing’s Olympic future looking dim

Euri Cedeno Martinez (blue) of the Dominican Republic lands a punch in his middleweight bout against Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in July 2021 (Photo: Reuters)

The International Boxing Association (IBA) says it is analysing a decision by the top court for global sports to dismiss its appeal against the withdrawal of its Olympic recognition.

If the IBA cannot overcome the latest setback to the sport, the Paris Olympics this year will be the last to feature boxing.

The IBA said one option being studied is an approach to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which it believes may have jurisdicton in the case.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in June to strip the IBA of recognition over its failure to complete reforms related to governance, finance and ethical issues. That would result in boxing being left off the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday rejected the IBA’s appeal against the IOC decision.

The IBA said in a statement on Wednesday that it had made considerable progress in the areas mentioned by the CAS, and that the court and the IOC had overlooked its extensive reforms.

“The IBA will refrain from further comments until the CAS award has been thoroughly analysed by its legal experts, which is taking place right now to draw a conclusion whether the organisation appeals to the Swiss Federal Tribunal,” it added.

The rival body World Boxing said last month that it would seek recognition from Olympic organisers to replace the IBA and keep the sport on the programme for the 2028 Games.