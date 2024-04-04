Ageing Thai ace Peerapol tames field to grab lead

Peerapol Chawchiangkwang of Thailand Continental Cycling team celebrates. PR

Thai rider Peerapol Chawchiangkwang won the third stage of the 2024 Tour of Thailand and took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Wednesday.

The Thailand Continental Cycling team rider won the 128.30km third stage of the Tour of Thailand, which started from Sukhothai Historical Park and finished at Baan Rak Thai in Phitsanulok.

Peerapol crossed the finish line in a time of 3 hours 11 minutes and 12 seconds to win the stage.

In second place was Dutch rider Adne Van Engelen of Roojai Insurance with a time of 3:11.14 hours.

Thanakhan Chaiyasombat, another rider from Thailand Continental Cycling team, came third in 3:11.23 hours.

The 38-year-old Peerapol took the overall leader's yellow jersey with a total time of 10:50.45 hours. He also won the stage's Best Asean Rider award and took the purple jersey.

Van Engelen was second in the individual overall standings with a time of 10:50.51 hours, just 00.06 seconds behind Peerapol, while Thanakhan was third in 10:51.02 hours.

Roojai at top

Roojai Insurance of Thailand won Wednesday's stage with a time of 9:35.03 hours, followed by Thailand Continental Cycling team and St George Continental Cycling team in second and third places respectively.

Roojai Insurance also surged to the top in the overall team standings with a total time of 32:34.12 hours. Thailand Continental Cycling were second in 32:34.16 and St George Continental Cycling team from Australia were third in 32:39.33 hours.

Thursday's 155.90km fourth stage begins at 9am from Phitsanulok and finishes in Phetchabun.

The six-stage tournament ends on Saturday.