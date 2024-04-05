Injury forces Suphanat out of squad

Suphanat Mueanta

Suphanat Mueanta was not included in Thailand's U23 squad for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The OH Leuven player was not on the list of 23 players announced by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) yesterday due to an injury picked up during training.

U23 coach Issara Sritaro said he was informed that Suphanat's injury would require at least two weeks to recover but added it was not something serious.

The coach said Suphanat's absence would not affect the team as their preparation was done mostly without the OH Leuven star.

"Suphanat's absence is not that big of a deal because we have been preparing the team without him. It's a bit unfortunate since he would have brought something extra to the team," said Issara.

The 23 players will join the training camp next Monday.

The Qatar tournament, which will take place between April 15-May 3, will act as the AFC qualifiers for the Olympic Games.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualifying for Paris 2024 as the AFC representatives while the fourth-best team will play an AFC-CAF play-off match for the qualification.

Thailand are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Tajikistan.