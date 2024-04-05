Teguramori praises Pathum's response

BG Pathum's Teerasil Dangda, second left, celebrates his goal with teammates. (Photo: BG PATHUM UNITED)

Makoto Teguramori was happy with a point after BG Pathum United held Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Teerasil Dangda's second-half strike cancelled out Lucas Crispim's 37-minute goal as the Rabbits stayed fourth on 38 points with seven games remaining.

The Thunder Castle remained on top with 50 points, five ahead of second-placed Bangkok United, who were due to play one of their two games in hand, last night at Ratchaburi.

Teguramori's team came under a lot of criticism after they lost at lowly Trat on Saturday and the Japanese tactician said the draw against Buriram was a good response from his players.

"Today we proved that we are not a bad team as people say after our loss to Trat at the weekend. We managed to get a point from a great team like Buriram, who have collected points in almost all of their games this season," said Teguramori.

"We tried to control the game but it was a pity that we conceded in the first half. We did send the ball into the net "

Buriram coach Jorginho rued his team's lack of control in the second half.

"We were too defensive in the second half and couldn't control the game like we did in the first half which led to them [BG Pathum] scoring the equaliser," said the Brazilian.

"BG sent on players like Teerasil [Dangda] and Chanathip [Songkrasin] who changed the game for them in the second half and made our lives difficult."

In other games, hosts Muang Thong United came back from two goals down to hammer Uthai Thani 5-2, Chonburi defeated visiting Chiang Rai 2-0 and Khon Kaen crushed Police Tero 4-0.