Bangkok United close gap on league leaders Buriram

Bangkok United's Willen Mota, second left, takes a shot against Ratchaburi.

Bangkok United moved to within two points of Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United following a 2-1 victory at Ratchaburi on Thursday night.

Second-half goals from Vander Luis (50th) and Willen Mota (79th) inspired the Angels' fightback after Sanchai Nontasila had put the home team ahead after just six minutes.

Bangkok United have 48 points from 22 matches while Buriram have 50 from 23 games. The Angels will host third-placed Port in a crunch match tomorrow while the Thunder Castle are at home against struggling PT Prachuap on Saturday.

"It was a good match from both teams. Ratchaburi played very well during the first half and got an early goal. That made the game difficult for us," said Angels coach Totchtawan Sripan.

"But we changed some tactics in the second half and scored the equaliser quite quickly and got the winning goal from Mota."

In the other game on Thursday night, Nakhon Pathom edged Lamphun Warriors 1-0, with Adefolarin Durosinmi scoring the winner in the 48th minute.

Buriram will be without defender Theerathon Bunmathan and midfielder Peeradol Chamratsamee, who are both injured, in the game against Prachuap on Saturday.

The reigning champions will try to restore their five-point lead at the top while the Killer Wasps are also desperate for a win to continue their fight for survival.

In another big match on Saturday, Chiang Rai will host fourth-placed BG Pathum United.

Chiang Rai have not won in their last five matches while the Rabbits drew with Buriram in their midweek game.

Also Saturday, Muang Thong host lowly Trat while Uthai Thani welcome Khon Kaen.