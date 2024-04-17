Warit, Teerasak down Iraq, give Thailand a flying start

Thailand's Teerasak Poeiphimai, left, celebrates after his goal with Songwut Kraikruan.

Thailand got off to a good start in the AFC U23 Asian Cup as they produced a 2-0 victory over Iraq in their Group C clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday night.

A great performance from Issara Sritaro’s side saw them net once during each half to secure the stunning result, which was also their first ever success against Iraq at U23 level, having lost three of their previous six encounters to date.

Warit Choothong put the Thais ahead in the 26th minute, tapping a sublime cross from Erawan Garnier past the Iraqi goalkeeper.

In the 65th minute of the second half, the second goal for Thailand came when Warit crossed in a perfect corner from the right that was met by half-time substitute Teerasak Poeiphimai, who guided his header into the far left of the goal.

Iraq were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Nihad Mohammed received a second caution, denting his team’s hopes of salvaging a result.

Thailand U23 coach Issara said: “We have to thank the Football Association of Thailand [FAT] for picking up a good squad.

“This game, everyone did a good job. They played with discipline and controlled the game well.

“We wanted to have points from this match and to get three points from the opening game is very good.

“We had come prepared for this game. We knew that the Iraqi players are very talented, we concentrated on avoiding mistakes.

“We opted to play defence and when we got the second goal from Teerasak, reinforced our defence further through substitutions.

"Erawan had a great game in his first appearance for the national team.

“We will have to check the fitness of players and also see Saudi Arabia’s form before forming up a game plan for the next match.”

Warit Choothong, who have voted man of the match, said: “We are very happy to have picked up three points from this game. It is our first win over Iraqi U23 team and it is a good start for the team.”

In the other Group C match on Tuesday night, defending champions Saudi Arabia defeated Tajikistan 4-2.

Thailand will next play with Saudi Arabia on Friday. The match will kick off at 10.30pm (Thai time).