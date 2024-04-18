Rodtang faces Denis Puric in kickboxing bout

Rodtang Jitmuangnon. (Photo supplied)

Reigning flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's will return to kickboxing in June to face the Bosnian Denis Puric in a non-title fight at ONE 167.

The bout gives Puric the fight he said he wanted after his decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month.

"I think stylistically that would be the match up of the year," the Bosnian said. "I've nothing against the guy [Rodtang], I love the guy, but I'm here to fight the best and he is the best."

Rodtang's credentials have been established over the course of six years competing on ONE Championship cards. He has held the flyweight Muay Thai title since 2019 and defended it on five separate occasions.

But the 26-year-old is coming off a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 58, although the title was not on the line that day because his opponent missed weight.

Puric, meanwhile, celebrated his 39th birthday on the day he beat Smith, and while clearly coming towards the end of this career, was desperate to secure a shot at one of the most dominant champions on the promotion's roster.

The event on June 8 will be headlined by an atomweight MMA fight, with Stamp Fairtex putting her title on the line against former teammate Denice Zamboanga at Impact Arena.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PKSaenchaigym faces a rematch against Jo Nattawut in an all-Thai title fight. The former will put his featherweight Muay Thai belt on the line.

Separately, Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited comeback in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout against Katsuki Kitano.

Making his MMA debut will be reigning ONE Championship lightweight submission grappling champion Kade Ruotolo. He will take on Blake Cooper, a Hawaiian who comes from a family of famous fighters.