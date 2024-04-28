Thais face mighty Iran in futsal final

Title shot: Thailand futsal players celebrate after beating Tajikistan.

Narongsak Wingwon scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out as Thailand advanced to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup final for the third time to face 12-time champions Iran in today's decider.

Thailand edged Tajikistan 6-5 in the shoot-out after their semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark on Friday night.

It was a heartbreak for Tajikistan, who led twice in their maiden appearance in the semi-finals but couldn't repel Thailand's incessant attacks.

Missing suspended stars Apiwat Chaemcharoen and Muhammad Osamanmusa, the Thais remained in control and their patience was rewarded in the 13th minute when Worasak Srirangpirot provided the finishing touches to a good move to put the home side ahead.

Tajikistan clawed their way back with just seconds left before half-time with Dilshod Salomov drilling home a grounded effort.

Tajikistan took the lead four minutes into the second half when Fayzali Sardorov crossed the ball to set up to Bahodur Khojaev for a close range finish, and the duo combined once again to make it 3-1 for Tajikistan.

Thailand pulled one back in the 30th minute when Alongkorn Janphon guided a rebound into the net before Therdsak Charoenphong levelled the score with two minutes left to force the game into extra-time.

No goal was added in the extra time, leading to the penalty shoot-out.

Thailand head coach Miguel Rodrigo said: "It was an amazing game. We fought together and we could come back again. Today, 80 percent credit for our victory goes to the Thai crowd at the venue."

Iran beat the Fifa Futsal hosts Uzbekistan in a penalty shoot-out 5-4 after both teams finished tied 3-3 after extra time.

The final match between Thailand and Iran will be played today at Bangkok Arena and will kick off at 6pm, while the third-place play-off will be between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.