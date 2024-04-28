Legends collide: Seksan to meet 'The Hitman' Harrison in Denver

Back in business: Thai fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Liam Harrison has been campaigning for a dream match-up with Seksan Or Kwanmuang and now, the British Muay Thai legend has gotten his wish.

"The Hitman" faces Seksan in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 168: Denver on Sept 7 when ONE Championship makes its return to the United States at Denver's Ball Arena.

The fighters had agreed to this clash of legends for months, as Harrison wanted to cap off his legendary career with a bang against one of the most exciting fighters in the sport.

The 38-year-old has teased retirement in recent times after a career that has netted him three Muay Thai world titles across 117 fights.

Harrison has been involved in some of the most memorable fights in Muay Thai history, not the least of which was the insane one-round slugfest against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156. That night, he recovered from two early knockdowns to record three of his own and a stunning TKO victory.

The Bad Company Gym representative has been out of action due to a knee injury since his unsuccessful ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title bid against then-divisional king Nong-O Hama in 2022.

Now, he's back in business.

Seksan, on the other hand, has been on a magical run in ONE Championship.

"The Man Who Yields To No One" earned his moniker on the Thai stadium circuit for his all-action fighting style that earned him multiple Muay Thai world titles.

But after 270-plus fights on the local circuit, he was considering calling it a day. Then, last year, ONE gave him an opportunity he couldn't refuse.

What followed was eight memorable victories, earning the 35-year-old several performance bonuses and a 3.5-million-baht contract with ONE.