Iran dash Kingdom's dream for historic Asian Cup title

Iranian team players and officials celebrate with the AFC Asian Cup futsal trophy on Sunday night. (Photo: Hanif Hassan)

Asian powerhouse Iran produced a dominant performance to defeat hosts Thailand 4-1 in the final to secure a historic 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title at the Bangkok Arena on Sunday night.

The Iranians seized control from the start of the match to deny Thailand a maiden title as the Central Asian side made up for losing to Japan in the decider of the 2022 edition.

Iran head coach Vahid Shamsaei said after the match: "I remember the day we lost the 2022 final against Japan. I had to apologise to everyone.

"Today, I'm happy that they stayed patient with me and I want to dedicate this trophy to everyone back home."

Thailand head coach Miguel Rodrigo felt his side could have done better. "I'm very sad for the Thailand fans, but at the same time, we lost to a superior team," he said.

Iran got the goals from Mahdi Karimi, Saeid Ahmad Abbasi, Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh and Mohammadi, while Jirawat Sornwichian scored Thailand's only goal of the match.

A win for Chiang Rai

A late goal from Thanasak Srisai helped Chiang Rai United pick up three points with a 1-0 victory over Ratchaburi in Thai League 1 on Sunday night.

In other matches, hosts Lamphun Warriors lost 3-2 to Khon Kaen United and Trat beat Police Tero 4-1.