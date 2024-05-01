Thailand storm into Uber Cup quarters

Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Thailand's Uber Cup team take on Taiwan in their final Group B tie on Wednesday in Chengdu, China.

Both teams are guaranteed of their places in the quarter-finals of this year's championship after winning their first two group matches.

Thailand picked up their second win on Tuesday, defeating Malaysia 5-0 while Taiwan also made it two in a row with a 4-1 victory over Australia.

On Tuesday, Supanida Katethong won the first point for Thailand when she defeated Letshanaa Karupathevan 21-17, 21-6.

Doubles players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai beat Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing 21-10, 21-14 and Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Wong Ling Ching 21-11, 21-15 to put the tie beyond Malaysia's reach.

Another doubles pair Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong defeated Chan Wen Tse and Tan Zhing Yi 21-12, 21-8 and Busanan Ongbamrungphan completed the rout with a 21-5, 21-8 win over Siti Nurshuhainai in the fifth rubber.

The men's Thomas Cup team, who lost their first two Group C ties against India and Indonesia, will play England, who are also winless, on Wednesday.

India and Indonesia, who have both already qualified for the quarter-finals, face off in the other final group clash, with the winners taking the top spot in the group.

India defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the 2022 final.

In Uber Cup action yesterday, hosts China blanked India 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals as Group A winners. India also reached the last eight.

Defending champions South Korea defeated Denmark 5-0 to finish on top of Group D. Both teams have already made it to the last eight before their match.