Meksen, Buntan to square off for ONE world crown

Strawweight Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan. PR

The inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title will be on the line at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan v Meksen on Saturday, July 6.

On that day, French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen throws down with long-time strawweight Muay Thai contender Jackie Buntan at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Meksen is one of the biggest stars in women's kickboxing, and she won an impressive seven world titles before making the jump to ONE Championship.

Now, "C18" desperately wants to add the biggest accolade of her career to her resume -- especially after her last setback.

Meksen recently dropped a shot at holding the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title when she lost to Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. The defeat put rare dent on her record that now stands at a staggering 103-6.

The 36-year-old reeled off three-straight wins as an atomweight before that moment, but now she steps up a weight class in search of more gold.

To finally take home the coveted 26-pound gold belt, however, she'll have to get past one of the very best strawweight strikers on the planet.

Buntan has long been a staple of the women's strawweight Muay Thai division, with six wins from seven fights since making her ONE debut in 2021.

The American standout is fresh from her victory over Martine Michieletto last month, where she ended the Italian's 15-fight winning streak by unanimous decision.

Buntan is hungry for another shot at world title glory after her defeat to ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in 2022, and now her big chance comes under kickboxing rules against a legend.

The Boxing Works representative's fast, aggressive style makes her the perfect candidate to try her hand at the rule set, while Meksen's kickboxing resume speaks for itself.