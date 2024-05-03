Uthai Thani set to clash with Trat in T1 showdown

BG Pathum players take part in a training session. (Photo: BG Pathum United)

Uthai Thani host second bottom Trat in Thai League 1 action on Friday.

Trat are desperate for a victory as they continue their fight for survival with just four games remaining.

Second-bottom Trat have 25 points from 26 games and a victory today could provisionally get them out of the relegation zone before this weekend's round of matches.

Uthai Thani are 11th on 29 points and a victory at home today could almost guarantee their top flight status for next season.

Meanwhile pacesetters Buriram United will visit Nakhon Pathom United on Saturday, looking to stretch their lead over second-placed Bangkok United to eight points.

Sixth-placed Ratchaburi will play host to fourth-placed BG Pathum in another big match of the weekend.

Star trio Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Sarach Yooyen are all fit to start the match for Pathum, who are looking to finish in the top three this season.

Muang Thong United, who lost to Buriram 3-1 last Saturday, will play Sukhothai while Police Tero will welcome Chiang Rai United on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bangkok United, who dropped crucial points in a goalless draw with PT Prachuap on Monday, will visit Khon Kaen United, third-placed Port will host third bottom Chonburi and Prachuap will face Lamphun.