PM touts possibility of Liverpool-Man U legends match

Srettha says event would be a regional draw and bolster sports and entertainment hub hopes

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin greets Liverpool legend Steve McManaman at Government House on Friday while Robbie Fowler (third left), Michael Owen and Influos managing director Toranin Kiatichai look on. (Photo: Government House)

The government is keen to bring retired football stars from Liverpool and Manchester United to play in Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

The prime minister raised the possibility of a match featuring legends of the storied English Premier League clubs in talks with three former famous Reds footballers at Government House.

“We are ready to be a destination for football fans in the region,” the avid Liverpool fan wrote in a message posted on his X account.

The government aims to make Thailand a hub of sports and entertainment events to rival Singapore, which sealed an exclusive deal for six concerts by superstar Taylor Swift in Southeast Asia earlier this year.

Mr Srettha said there could possibly be more than one match between players from the two clubs: one group aged between 40 and 50 years and another comprising over-50 players.

The three legends — Michael Owen, Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler — are visiting to promote Liverpool activities in Thailand organised by the marketing agency Influos from Friday to Sunday.