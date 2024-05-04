Arsenal win keeps pressure on City

Gunners go 4 points clear atop Premier League but City have two games in hand

Arsenal’s Gabriel reacts after scoring a goal that was later disallowed in their Premier League match against Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON - Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their Premier League title quest with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their penultimate home game on Saturday to pile the pressure on Manchester City.

A penalty shortly before halftime converted by Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead, Leandro Trossard eased the nerves inside the Emirates Stadium with a second goal on 70 minutes and Declan Rice added the third deep into stoppage-time.

The victory puts Arsenal on 83 points from 36 matches with champions City on 79 from 34 ahead of their home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday.

Bournemouth had cause to feel aggrieved with the Arsenal penalty confirmed after a long VAR check and they also had a goal ruled out in the second half after another VAR check.

Gabriel also had a goal ruled out for Arsenal but by that stage the points were in the bag for Mikel Arteta’s team who are firmly in the hunt to win a first Premier League title for 20 years.