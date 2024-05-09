Thais vow to make Fifa meet a success

From left Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand Gongsak Yodmani, president of the Football Association of Thailand Nualphan Lamsam, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit, Fifa Head of Special Events and Entertainment Frank De Redelijkheid and president of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.

Organisers of the 74th Fifa Congress at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from May 13-17 on Wednesday vowed to make it a memorable occasion for all participants.

Top officials from 211 Fifa member countries will be in town for the Congress, which will make Thailand only the fifth country from the Asia-Pacific region after Japan, South Korea, Qatar and Australia to host the event.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanit presided over a press conference to mark the kick-off of a countdown to the historic event. Leading Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau officials were also present on the occasion along with Fifa Head of Special Events and Entertainment Frank De Redelijkheid.

Sermsak said ensuring success of the Fifa Congress is high on the Thai government's agenda.

"It is an important event. Representatives of the 211 Fifa member countries will be attending the Congress, which will be broadcasted throughout the world," he said.

"More than 3,000 officials, including some of the top legends of football, are expected to be here and we see it as a great opportunity to showcase Thailand as a tourist destination and promote its culture and traditions."

SAT Governor Dr Gongsak Yodmani said it is a great honour for Thailand to be hosting an event of this magnitude.

"The staging of the Fifa Congress will show to the world that we are capable of hosting major events, and it should bring along multiple tourism and economic benefits for the country," added Gongsak.

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam confirmed the Thailand was ready to stage the Congress.

"A number of activities have been planned by the Football Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand," she said.

"A welcome party for the delegates attending the Congress will take place at the Government House on May 15 and the following day an exhibition match involving legends of the sport will be held at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.

"I am confident it will be a memorable occasion for all participants."

The Congress will be presided over by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chiefs of all six continental governing bodies will also attending the meeting in Bangkok.