Buriram on brink of Thai League 1 title

BG Pathum's Chanathip Songkrasin attends a training session. (Photo: BGPU)

Leaders Buriram United could wrap up the Thai League 1 title this weekend if they win their home game against Port at Chang Arena on Sunday.

The Thunder Castle have 62 points from 27 games, seven ahead of second-placed Bangkok United, who will face Trat on the same day, and a win will put them beyond the Angels' reach regardless of a result at True Stadium with just two games remaining.

Another highlight of this Sunday will be a clash between relegation strugglers Chonburi and PT Prachuap.

Only four points separate third-bottom Chonburi (26) and 12th-placed PT Prachuap (30).

The Sharks have their back against the wall and need to win all of their remaining games to stand a chance to avoid the drop.

The match will be a reunion for Prachuap boss Sasom Pobprasert, who will visit his former club, now coached by Witthaya Laohakul.

BG Pathum United host Khon Kaen in the only game on Friday. The match kicks off at 7pm.

On Saturday, Ratchaburi host Muang Thong, Chiang Rai face Nakhon Pathom and Sukhothai play bottom club Police Tero.

Asean Club Championship

Thai League sides Buriram United and BG Pathum United will compete in the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The competition will run from July 17 and end on May 21 next year.

Buriram, winners of the 2022-23 League Cup, have been drawn in Group B along with Kuala Lumpur City (MAS), Cong An Ha Noi (VIE), Borneo Samarinda (INA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI) and Lion City Sailors (SIN).

Pathum, runners-up of the 2022-23 League Cup, are in Group A with Trengganu (MAS), PSM Makassar (INA), Dong A Thanh Hoa (VIE), Play-off winners 1 (Young Elephants or Svay Rieng) and Play-off winners 2 (Kasuka or Shan United).

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The winners will receive the prize money of US$500,000 (approx 18.4 million baht).