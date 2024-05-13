Thailand kicks off Fifa football congress

Thai football chief Nualphan Lamsam, right, welcomes Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

The 74th Fifa Congress kicked off in Thailand on Monday, casting a global spotlight on the nation as a premier destination for sports communities, with over 3,000 figures from the worldwide football community in attendance.

Participants from the six continental football federations and representatives from 211 member countries, including Fifa President Gianni Infantino and football icons, are attending the event that runs until Friday.

The congress marks a significant achievement as Thailand is the first Asean nation and the sixth in Asia to host the event.

A highlight of the congress is the official vote on Friday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok to determine the host nation for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which is between a joint bid of three European countries: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands versus a sole bid by Brazil.

Beyond the congress, many activities will be held, from friendly football matches featuring legendary players to community social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including the inauguration of the Football Association of Thailand’s headquarters, funded by Fifa.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will on Wednesday host a reception for executives and VIP guests of Fifa at Government House.

The prime minister earlier said he was pleased that Thailand had been honoured to host the conference and considered it a proud achievement for the country. He has extended his gratitude to all government agencies for their collaborative efforts, which have afforded Thailand this opportunity.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and chairperson of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission, has welcomed Fifa guests.

“I extend the warmest welcome to my comrade in the Olympic Movement, Mr Infantino, the president of Fifa, together with all esteemed delegation from Fifa, to the 74th Fifa Congress in Thailand,” she said, adding that Thailand has been steadfast in promoting sports tourism as a cornerstone of its national agenda.

Khunying Patama said Thailand believes in the power of sports to unite nations, foster cultural exchange, and promote goodwill across borders.

“Thailand offers a myriad of opportunities for sports enthusiasts and travellers alike. Whether it is exploring our world-class sporting facilities, engaging in local sporting events, or simply basking in the warm hospitality of our people, Thailand truly has something to offer for everyone,” she said.

Khunying Patama, a business leader and philanthropist, also extended her congratulations to the Football Association of Thailand, its president Nualphan Lamsam and former president Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung for their tremendous effort and initiative in bringing the Fifa Congress to Thailand.

This achievement, she said, marks a significant milestone in the development of football in Thailand, which is the first country in Southeast Asia to host such a high-level event.

Ms Nualphan expressed immense pride, saying that being the first in Asean and only the fifth in Asia to host such an event is a testament to Thailand’s capabilities. It’s the biggest off-field event ever to grace Thailand, and we believe it will leave a lasting impression on all attendees, she said.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, believes the congress will not only generate revenue of over 228 million baht for the country but also create other positive economic impacts, adding approximately 126 million baht to the economy and generate over 160 jobs.

Furthermore, he said it solidifies Thailand as the ultimate destination for global sports communities.