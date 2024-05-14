Kunlavut and Ratchanok spearhead stellar line-up

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai during training. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Ratchanok Intanon headline a star-studded field at the US$420,000 (approx 17.4 million baht) BWF Toyota Thailand 2024, starting today (Tuesday) at Nimibutr Stadium.

World No.8 Kunlavut, who is seeded fourth for the World Tour Super 500 event, will begin his title defence against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark while world No.12 and fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon will take on Keisha Fatimah Azzahra of Azerbaijan in her women's singles opener.

World No.47 Kantaphon Wangcharoen will play Lu Guangzu of China in his first round match.

Men's top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark will face Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long and second seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan will play compatriot Koo Takahashi in their first matches.

In other women's singles openers, sixth seed Supanida Katethong will play Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia, eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong will face Lin Hsiang-ti of Taiwan, Busanan Ongbamrungphan will play Aakarshi Kashyap of India while Pornpicha Choeikeewong will meet a qualifier. China's top seed Han Yue will play Malvika Bansod of India and second seed Wang Zhiyi will meet Huang Yu-hsun of Taiwan.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will open against Kim Young-Hyuk and Lee Yu-Lim of South Korea while fourth seeds Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran will face Misha Zilberman and Svetlana Zilberman of Israel in their first round match.

Women's doubles No.1 seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai received a first-round bye while men's doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren will play qualifiers.

Ticket prices, which range from 1,200, 600, 300 and 150 baht, can be purchased at Thai Ticket Major outlets and at the venue.