Champs Buriram to lift trophy Sunday night
text size
Sports

Champs Buriram to lift trophy Sunday night

PUBLISHED : 26 May 2024 at 07:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Sports

WRITER: Tor Chittinand

Prolific scorer: Buriram's Supachai Chaided has been in fine form this season.
Prolific scorer: Buriram's Supachai Chaided has been in fine form this season.

Champions Buriram United will receive the Thai League 1 trophy at their home ground Sunday night when they take on Khon Kaen United in their last match of the season.

The Thunder Castle were assured of their ninth top-flight title with two matches to spare on May 17 when Bangkok United suffered a shock 3-0 rout at the hands of Police Tero.

Buriram also completed a hat-trick of Thai League 1 crowns.

However, the northeastern giants, who had swept all three domestic titles last season, would have to be content with just the league top honours this time round.

They lost 2-0 to Muang Thong United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

After the loss to arch-rivals Kirins, Buriram head coach Jorginho left the team with "mutual consent" with tonight's final game of the season still remaining.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING