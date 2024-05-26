Champs Buriram to lift trophy Sunday night

Prolific scorer: Buriram's Supachai Chaided has been in fine form this season.

Champions Buriram United will receive the Thai League 1 trophy at their home ground Sunday night when they take on Khon Kaen United in their last match of the season.

The Thunder Castle were assured of their ninth top-flight title with two matches to spare on May 17 when Bangkok United suffered a shock 3-0 rout at the hands of Police Tero.

Buriram also completed a hat-trick of Thai League 1 crowns.

However, the northeastern giants, who had swept all three domestic titles last season, would have to be content with just the league top honours this time round.

They lost 2-0 to Muang Thong United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

After the loss to arch-rivals Kirins, Buriram head coach Jorginho left the team with "mutual consent" with tonight's final game of the season still remaining.