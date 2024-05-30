Thai stars join training camp for key duels

Thailand players join the training camp on Wednesday.

Thailand kicked off their preparations for their two remaining games of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, with 25 players reporting for training.

Two foreign-based players -- Elias Dolah and Supachok Sarachart -- will join the training camp later.

The War Elephants are still in with a chance to qualify for the third and final phase of the Asian zone qualifiers for the World Cup, but need good results in their last two Group C games against China and Singapore.

The Thai team are scheduled to depart for the Chinese city of Shenyang on June 2 for an away game four days later. They will then host Singapore on June 11.

The top two teams in each of nine groups will advance to the next stage.

South Korea lead Group table with 10 points, followed by China, who have seven points, and Thailand on four points. Singapore are at the bottom of the table with only one point.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has a plan ready for the June 6 game.

"We don't have a lot of time to prepare, so our prime concern is to get the team to gel together," said the Japanese tactician.

"We have selected the best players available, but preference was given to those who have played together recently.

"China are a strong team and they have some naturalised players.

"It is good to have Chanathip [Songkrasin] back in the team. We realise that he would need 2-3 days of rest to recover from his injury."

Chanathip was among the players who reported for training on Wednesday.

The experienced playmaker suffered a groin injury while representing BG Pathum United in their last game of Thai League 1 season against Police Tero on Sunday.

The match between Thailand and China will be televised live by Thai Rath TV (32), starting at 7pm (Thai time).

The game against Singapore will be played at Rajamangala Stadium.