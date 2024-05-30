Supak and Supissara in limelight

Mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh, right, and Supissara Paewsampran in action at the BWF Singapore Open 2024. badminton photo Badminton Photo

Mixed doubles stars Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran stunned world No.2 Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping to claim their place in the last 16 of the US$850,000 BWF Singapore Open on Wednesday.

The unseeded Thai pair upset second seeds Feng and Huang of China 21-13, 13-21, 21-18 at the World Tour Super 750 event.

However, sixth seeded compatriots Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai suffered a surprise exit after losing to Dutch duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek in another three-game thriller, 17-21, 21-11, 17-21.

Women's singles hopes Pornpawee Chochuwong and Busanan Ongbamrungphan both moved into the last 16 after three-game victories.

Pornpawee battled past Gao Fangjie of China 23-21, 20-22, 21-11, while Busanan rallied to defeat Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 16-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Ratchanok Intanon, however, pulled out of her first round match against Akane Yamaguchi, handing the Japanese fifth seed a place in the last 16 where she will play compatriot Tomoka Miyazaki.

Pornpawee will meet sixth seed Han Yue of China, while Busanan will face either second seed Chen Yufei of China or Michelle Li of Canada.

Jongkolphan and Rawinda will meet sixth seeds Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea.

Women's doubles pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also came through their opening match, beating Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien-hui of Taiwan 21-13, 21-9.

Supak and Supissara will play Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark in the last 16.

Another women's player Pornpicha Choeikeewong, who won her first round match on Tuesday, will play Chinese seventh seed Wang Zhiyi, the winner of the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.