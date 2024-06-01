Hattaya leads Thailand to thrilling win over France

Thailand's Hattaya Bamrungsuk, left, in action during the match against France at the VNL 2024 in Macau. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand claimed their second successive win during the second week of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 preliminary phase in Macau on Friday.

The Thais edged France in a 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 15-7) thriller in their Pool 3 match at Galaxy Arena.

Middle blocker Hattaya Bamrungsuk was Thailand's top scorer with 20 points (14 kills, five blocks, one ace). Outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri had 16 points (13 kills, three aces) and outside hitter Pimpichaya Kokram added 14 points (13 kills, one ace).

France's opposite hitter Lucille Gicquel led the team's attack with 23 points (21 kills, one block, one ace). Middle blocker Amandha Sylves had 17 points (12 kills, four blocks, one ace) and opposite Amelie Rotar contributed 12 points (10 kills, one block, one ace).

Thailand looked in control of the match after taking the first two sets, but the French rallied to win the third and fourth, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.

Ajcharaporn Kongyot, who missed the first week's action in Brazil and was unused in the first match in Macau against the Dominican Republic, came on in the fifth set.

Thailand won four straight points to take a 9-6 lead. A timeout call by the French did not change the momentum as the Thais marched on to claim a 15-7 victory.

Thailand had a disastrous opening week, losing all four matches in Rio de Janeiro last month.

They claimed their first win in this year's tournament by beating the Dominicans 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 26-24) on Tuesday.

Thailand, the hosts of this year's VNL Finals in Bangkok, will play their third match of the second week against China today.

The match will be televised live on Channel 7HD, starting at 6.30pm.