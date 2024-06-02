Chen ends Pornpawee's giant-killing run in Singapore

Pornpawee Chochuwong

Thai star Pornpawee Chochuwong bowed out in the women's singles semi-finals of the US$850,000 BWF Singapore Open on Saturday.

Playing in her first Super 750 level semi-finals, Pornpawee went down to second seed Chen Yufei of China 12-21, 17-21 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After claiming upset wins over sixth seed Han Yue of China and third seed Carolina Marin of Spain in the previous rounds, Pornpawee found Chen just too strong as the Chinese star earned her place in the final after a 46-minute clash.

Chen, who will defend her Olympic title in Paris this summer, will take on top seed An Se-Young of South Korea in the title match on Sunday.

World No.1 An defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-14, 23-21 in the other semi-final match on Saturday.

While Chen will be chasing her first title of the year, An will be targeting her third.

In the men's singles semi-finals, sixth seed Li Shifeng of China received a walkover win over top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Li will battle it out against compatriot Shi Yuqi in the final after the second seed overcame Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 28-26, 21-9.

In the women's doubles semis, top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated third seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 21-12, 21-17.

They will play fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the decider after the Japanese beat Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India 23-21, 21-11.

The mixed doubles decider will see top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China taking on Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan.

Zheng and Huang defeated fourth seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 21-16, 21-18 while Yang and Hu eliminated Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark 21-17, 21-12.