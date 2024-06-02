Thais end week with fine tally

Thailand’s Pimpichaya Kokram serves during the match against Brazil in Macau. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand ended the second week of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2024 in Macau with an impressive 2-2 record.

Thailand suffered their second successive defeat, going down to Brazil 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-17) in the final match in Macau on Sunday.

They also lost to China 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday.

Thailand began the Macau leg with two impressive wins over Dominican Republic and France earlier in the week but were no match to their Asian rivals and the South American powerhouses.

Outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri topped the scoring chart for Thailand with 14 points (13 kills, one ace) while opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram added six (all kills).

Brazil captain Gabi led the South American attack with 13 points (11 kills, one block and one ace) and opposite hitter Tainara had 12 points (nine kills, one block and two aces).

Thailand, the hosts of this year’s VNL Finals in Bangkok, had a disastrous opening week, losing all four matches in Rio de Janeiro last month.

The preliminary phase will come to an end for Thailand in Hong Kong, where they are scheduled to play against defending champions Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland and Germany next week.

They will play Turkey on June 12, Bulgaria on June 13, Poland on June 15 and Germany on June 16.

All the matches will be televised live on Channel 7HD.