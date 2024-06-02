Thais depart for China, target victory in key battle

Thailand national team players and officials pose for a group photograph at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo supplied)

Thailand national team left for China on Sunday with their head coach Masatada Ishii promising an all-out effort to win their remaining two Group C games of the Asian zone qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Thailand are gunning for a place in the final phase of the continental qualifiers, but need good results in their last two group games against China and Singapore.

The War Elephants take on the Chinese in a crucial clash in the city of Shenyang on Thursday before hosting Singapore on June 11 at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

The top two teams in each of nine groups will advance to the next stage.

South Korea lead the group table with 10 points, followed by China, who have seven points, and Thailand on four points. Singapore are at the bottom of the table with only one point.

Ishii said before departure that the team had trained hard for the match against China.

“Some key players are missing from the squad, but we have prepared the team as best as we could,” added the Japanese tactician.

“I have seen the tapes of the Thai loss to China in their first game before I took over as their coach, but the Chinese have changed their coach and their style of play.

“We will do what needs to be done and be ready for the match.

“Our target is to claim six points from our remaining two games because we need them to keep our chances of progressing to the final stage alive.

“The good thing is that [experienced] playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin was able to train with the team.”

Meanwhile, veteran striker Teerasil Dangda said he is keen to help the War Elephants win the games against China and Singapore because “this could be my last two World Cup qualifying matches for the Thai team.

“I am not saying I will quit football altogether, but I am 35 already and World Cup is played every four years.”

Thursday’s match will be televised live at 7pm by Thai Rath TV (32).