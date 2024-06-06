China vow 'aggressive, offensive' approach in qualifier against Thailand

China are going into Thursday's game with threadbare squad

China head coach Branko Ivankovic (second from left) oversees a training session in preparation for the World Cup Asian zone qualifier against Thailand on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

SHENYANG - China's 2026 Fifa World Cup exploits could be over before they even begin if they fail to beat Thailand in a crucial "six-pointer" qualifier at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Centre on Thursday.

However, should China beat Thailand in Shenyang, Liaoning province, they would progress to the third qualification round before their final game against South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium next Tuesday.

The men's national side currently sit second in Group C in the Asian section of World Cup qualification with seven points, three points behind leaders South Korea. Thailand are third with four points.

China are widely expected to lose to South Korea, who are undefeated in Group C, whereas Thailand play Singapore, ranked 155 in the world, in their final group fixture.

Singapore have beaten Thailand only once in their past 10 meetings, with one game ending in a draw.

Victory over Thailand would give China, managed by Croatian Branko Ivankovic, a six-point cushion and some much-needed breathing space.

But China are going into Thursday's game with a threadbare squad.

Striker Wu Lei, who has scored five goals in four Group C games, and holding midfielder Li Yuanyi will both miss the game through suspension.

Forward Zhang Yuning and winger Lin Liangming are also set to miss out through injury.

"We'll do our best with whatever we have, and our only goal is to secure a win," Ivankovic said on Monday.

"The difficulties we face with injuries and suspensions cannot be used as an excuse. We must make the most of the players we have available.

"Thailand is a team with a distinctive style. We have analysed their recent matches, against South Korea and us. We will play with a more aggressive, offensive approach."

In recent games, Ivankovic has called on the services of Alan, Fernandinho and Elkeson - three naturalised Brazilian players who had fallen out of favour during former manager Li Tie's failed 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The trio also did not feature in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, where China failed to score a single goal.

China striker Shihao Wei (right) has been in prolific form for his club, Chengdu Rongcheng. (Photo: Reuters)

Striker Wei Shihao's form will also be a boost to the squad.

The 29-year-old, who used to play for Boavista in Portugal's top division, has bagged four goals in his past three games for Chinese Super League club Chengdu Rongcheng.

China beat Thailand 2-1 in Bangkok in the first fixture in Group C in November before losing 3-0 at home to South Korea, with Son Heung-min scoring a brace.

In Ivankovic's first game in charge, the national side then descended into chaos and threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in Singapore.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii and striker Teerasil Dangda attend a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Meanwhile, Masatada Ishii, coach of the Thai national football team, reiterated his resolve to win the country's remaining two Group C games.

Ishii told a pre-match news conference on Wednesday that his men would need to find a way to unsettle the Chinese defence.

The match between Thailand and China will be televised live by Thai Rath TV (32), starting at 7pm (Thai time).