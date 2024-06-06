Live broadcasts of Euro 2024 matches on PPTV

Final schedule for live broadcasts to be confirmed by Friday, says local licensee

An aerial view shows the Hamburg Townhall and the Philharmonic Hall in downtown Hamburg, one of 10 German cities where the Euro 2024 European Football Championship matches will be held starting on the evening of June 14 local time. (Photo: Reuters)

All 51 matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany will be broadcast live on PPTV as the main free TV channel, with additional coverage on NBT and Channel 9.

The main channel for the live broadcast will be PPTV in high-definition quality, said Komol Juangroongruangkit, chairman of Summit Footwear Co Ltd (Aerosoft), the official licensee for the broadcasts.

If the broadcast were to be on the government-run NBT channel, which does not offer HD, the quality would not match that of PPTV. There were also unresolved contractual issues that might prevent NBT from participating, he said.

The situation with Channel 9, operated by SET-listed MCOT, is also unclear, but a final schedule for the live broadcasts is expected to be confirmed by Friday, he added.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke earlier said the Euro 2024 matches would be broadcast on NBT and Channel 9, with both stations rotating the coverage.

Mr Komol declined to disclose the cost of acquiring the broadcast rights for the competition, saying they are confidential between the private sector and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), but the figure is higher than for the previous Euro tournament.

TrueVisions has also confirmed that it has won the rights to broadcast all Euro 2024 matches live in Thailand.

Fans can watch all matches of the tournament from June 15 July 15 live on TrueVisions’ various platforms including satellite, cable and applications.

The Euro 2024 competition will consist of two stages: the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each, playing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, leading into the knockout stage, culminating in the final match.

The tournament will kick off with a Group A match between Germany and Scotland on June 15, at 2am Thai time.