GP of Thailand: Ticket sales on June 18

The PT Grand Prix of Thailand will be held on Oct 25-27 at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit. (Photo supplied)

Tickets for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 will officially go on sale on June 18, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced on Thursday.

The fifth edition of the Thailand race will be held at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit on Oct 25-27.

There will be a press conference on the same day to officially launch the new partnership with the race's new title sponsor, PTG Energy, and announce the ticket sale at the headquarters of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

A representative from motorcycling event organisers Dorna Sports will also be present at the June 18 event.

PTG Energy became the event's new title sponsor last week after agreeing to a three-year deal worth 300 million baht.

Organisers expect the ticket sales to move faster this year due to growing demand from local motorsport fans.

"MotoGP has been gaining more popularity in Thailand so we've arranged for the tickets to be on sale sooner than last year," said Tanaisiri Chanvittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit.

"Last year the tickets for the Grand Stand were sold out within 2.29 minutes, and we expect the feedback to be even better this year and hopefully create a new record."

Fans can purchase tickets at 7-Eleven shops or buy online at allticket.com on June 18 from 2pm onwards.