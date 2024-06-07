Dechapol and Sapsiree in quarters

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai celebrate a point.(Photo: Badminton)

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai moved into the quarter-finals of the US$1.3 million BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sixth seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree defeated Adnan Maulana and Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia 21-8, 21-13 in the last 16 of the World Tour Super 1000 event.

They will play either Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands or Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea in the last eight on Friday.

However, women's singles players Ratchanok Intanon and Supanida Katethong both exited the tournament on Thursday.

Ratchanok lost to Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 22-20, 14-21, 17-21 while Supanida was beaten by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 13-21, 15-21.

Men's singles player Kantaphon Wangcharoen also bowed out after losing to fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 17-21, 11-21.

In late matches, men's eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn was due to play Priyanshu Rajawat of India while women's singles hope Pornpicha Choeikeewong was to face top seed An Se-Young of South Korea.

An is chasing her fourth title of the year this week.

In other results, women's third seed Carolina Marin of Spain defeated Hsu We-chi of Taiwan 21-12, 21-7, sixth seed Wang Zhiyi of China beat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-13, 21-13, seventh seed Han Yue of China edged past compatriot Gao Fangjie 21-17, 18-21, 21-12.

In the men's singles last 16, China's Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lu Guangzu 21-16, 21-16, France's Toma Junior Popov beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-18, 8-21, 21-12, Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao beat Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen 21-18, 13-21, 21-17, India's Lakshya Sen downed Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-9, 21-15.