Kunlavut, mixed doubles pair progress to semi-finals

Kunlavut Vitidsarn will face Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai advanced to the semi-finals of the US$1.3 million BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Friday.

Eighth seed Kunlavut defeated Thailand Open champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-17 in the men's singles quarter-finals of the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Kunlavut will play fourth seed Anders Antonsen in the last four after the Dane beat Lakshya Sen of India 24-22, 21-18.

Sixth seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree defeated Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia 21-16, 21-17. They will face top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the last four. The Chinese duo beat Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-17, 21-10.

Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing knocked out Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea 21-8, 21-19. They will play China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who upset second seeded compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 21-17, 11-21, 21-16.

In the women's singles event, top seed An Se-Young of South Korea stayed on course to win her fourth title of the year after reaching the final four.

An defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-17, 21-14 to set up a semi-final clash with He's compatriot, sixth seed Wang Zhiyi.

Wang eliminated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18.

In the bottom half of the draw, second seed Chen Yufei of China will take on third seed Carolina Marin of Spain.

Chen, who will defend her Olympic gold medal in Paris this summer, downed Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 21-15, 21-7 while Marin eased past Han Yue of China 21-18, 21-6.

Men's singles second seed Shi Yuqi of China survived a test against Toma Junior Popov, beating the French player 17-21, 21-10, 21-18. He will next face countryman Li Shifeng after the sixth seed defeated Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-11, 21-12.