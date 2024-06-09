Three fighters bag B5.4m in bonuses at ONE 167

Striking it rich: ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Three American fighters each took home 1.8-million-baht bonuses at an action-packed ONE 167: Tawanchai v Nattawut card yesterday.

The blockbuster event was headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and No.3 contender "Smokin" Jo Nattawut.

It was Tawanchai who walked out of Bangkok's Impact Arena with his world title intact after the 25-year-old landed the more telling blows on his way to a razor-thin majority decision victory.

But earlier in the show, three stunning finishes saw a trio of the night's combatants fly home richer.

First, 18-year-old MMA prodigy Adrian Lee was awarded a bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after dominating Italian newcomer Antonio Mammarella.

The youngest brother of ONE superstars Angela Lee, Christian Lee, and the late Victoria Lee lived up to the legacy of his siblings with an explosive performance that he capped off with a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo made a successful transition to MMA later in the event.

The 21-year-old phenom showed off surprisingly refined striking before going back to his roots and securing a rear-naked choke submission late in the opening frame and a performance bonus of his own.

Finally, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci exacted revenge on the last man to beat him.

"Darth Rigatoni" needed little over three minutes to hit a painful calf slicer on Gabriel Sousa, forcing the tap and earning himself a bonus for his efforts.