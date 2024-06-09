Dechapol and Sapsiree's brilliant run ends in semis

Last-four exit: Thai mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattachani in action during the semi-finals. Badminton Photo

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai's quest for title ended in the semi-finals of the US$1.3 million BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Saturday.

Dechapol and Sapsiree went down to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 19-21, 19-21 at the World Tour Super 1000 event.

The Thai pair beat Zheng and Huang in their last meeting at the French Open but the Chinese top seeds proved too strong this time around as they booked their place in the final in just 43 minutes.

Zheng and Huang will face compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who beat Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-16, 21-18, for the mixed doubles title.

The women's singles final will be a rematch of last week's Singapore Open final.

Top seed An Se-Young of South Korea defeated sixth seed Wang Zhiyi of China 23-21, 21-13 and will play second seed Chen Yufei of China, who edged third seed Carolina Marin of Spain 21-11, 17-21, 21-13.

An, who won in Singapore last Sunday, is chasing her fourth title of the year while Olympic champion Chen is eyeing her first after twice finishing runner-up.

Women's doubles pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan were the first team to make it to the final after the Chinese stars defeated Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-10, 15-21, 21-17.

They will face either China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning or second seeds Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea in the title match.

Thai eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn was due to play fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark while second seed Shi Yuqi of China was to face countryman and sixth seed Li Shifeng in the semi-finals later on Saturday.