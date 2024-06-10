Chinese stars sweep singles top honours

Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei defeated top-ranked An Se-Young to claim her first title of the year after winning the US$1.3 million BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta yesterday.

In a rematch of last Sunday's Singapore Open final, Chinese second seed Chen avenged her defeat to the Korean top seed with a 21-14, 14-21, 21-18 victory in the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Chen, who will defend her Olympic women's singles title in Paris this summer, finished runner-up twice this year in Singapore and at the India Open -- both World Tour Super 750 events.

China's world No.2 Shi Yuqi continued his impressive run of form, claiming his fourth title of the year yesterday.

The second seed edged out fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-9, 12-21, 21-14 in the men's singles title match.

The victory made up for Shi's defeat against the Dane in the final of the season-opening Malaysia Open -- also a World Tour Super 1000 event -- in January.

World No.2 Shi denied countryman and sixth seed Li Shifeng while Antonsen knocked out Thai hope Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Earlier, Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin were crowned mixed doubles champions.

The Chinese pair stunned top-seeded compatriots Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 21-11, 21-14 to win the gold medal.

In the men's doubles event, China's second seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang rallied to defeat Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun 19-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea denied China a sweep after they clinched the women's doubles title.

They defeated China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-17, 21-13 in the final.