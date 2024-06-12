7-iron can transform your game

Finish with your forearms in front of you. A good finish shows what has gone on before it, let your head come up to look at the good shot. On your follow-through, the right foot merely helps to hold your balance. If you lose your balance whilst trying to do a perfect swing it is probably because your grip is too weak or too tight or both.

Make 10 to 20 perfect swings each night, teaching your muscles what your brain wants. Using a weighted club during this exercise can be even more beneficial.

I recommend that you use a 6 or 7 iron and use it for 80% of all of your full-swing practice to develop trust and confidence in your swing. A high handicapper who learns to hit a good 7-iron can build a game around this club. Even if you have to hit the ball twice on a par four to come within range of a 7-iron, it's comforting to know for sure that your 7-iron shot will land on the green. This will give you a putt at a par even though the first two shots might have been poor.

A full 7-iron swing is just about as long as a driver swing. It's the difference in length and the lie of the clubs that makes the driver swing look longer at the top of the backswing.

Out of Bounds: The worst golfer to be around is the one who complains about everything and appreciates nothing, the unhappy negative soul is the golfer who is quick to find fault with even the best of intentions.