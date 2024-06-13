Kingdom's spikers no match for Turks

Thailand's Chatchu-On Moksri, second left, in action against Turkey in Hong Kong. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand began the final week of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 preliminary phase with a 3-0 loss to defending champions Turkey in Hong Kong yesterday.

The Thais suffered a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 defeat against the world's top-ranked team in Pool 5 match-up at Hong Kong Coliseum.

Middle blocker Hattaya Bamrungsuk was Thailand's top scorer with eight points (3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces) and opposite spiker Thanacha Suksod added six points (all kills).

Outside hitter Hande Baladin led Turkey's attack with 14 points (11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace) while outside hitter Ebrar Karakurt had 12 points (10 kills, 2 blocks).

The Thai starting line-up included captain Thatdao Neukjang, Wipawee Srithong, Hattaya, Natthanicha Jaisaen, Pimpichaya Kokram, Chatchu-On Moksri and Piyanut Pannoy.

In the other early result yesterday, Netherlands defeated Serbia 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-12) in Pool 6 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Already guaranteed a place in the Finals as the host country, Thailand will try to use their three remaining matches of the preliminary phase to find their rhythm ahead of the decisive round at Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.

Thailand will join the seven best teams from the preliminary phase in the June 20-23 finals.

Thailand have won only two from nine matches in this year's tournament. Their victories came against Dominican Republic and France during the second week in Macau.

The Thais will play their second match against Bulgaria today. The match will be televised live by Channel 7HD, starting at 12.30pm.

They will then face Poland tomorrow and Germany on Sunday.