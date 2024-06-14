Thais beat Bulgaria in thriller
Thais beat Bulgaria in thriller

PUBLISHED : 14 Jun 2024 at 06:11

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Sports

Thailand's Ajcharaporn Kongyot, right, in action against Bulgaria during their Pool 5 match in Hong Kong. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)
Thailand edged Bulgaria 3-2 in the second match of the final week of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 preliminary phase at Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday.

After losing to defending champions Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of Pool 5 on Wednesday, the Thais bounced back with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10 victory against the Eastern Europeans to claim their third win in this year's tournament.

Outside hitter Ajcharaporn Kongyot led the Thai attack with 18 points (15 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), opposite spiker Pimpichaya Kokram scored 17 points (16 kills, 1 ace) while middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang, who captained the side, had 15 points (11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace).

Bulgaria's outside hitter Miroslava Paskova was their top scorer with 22 points (20 kills, 2 blocks) while outside hitter Maria Yordanova had 16 points (14 kills, 1 block, 1 ace).

Thailand coach Nataphon Srisamutnak picked a starting line-up that featured Chatchu-On Moksri, Pimpichaya, Ajcharaporn, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Thatdao, Pornpun Guedpard and Piyanut Pannoy.

In the other Pool 5 match in Hong Kong yesterday, Brazil defeated Germany 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24).

In Fukuoka, Japan, United States beat Netherlands 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-22) while South Korea edged France 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13) in the early Pool 6 matches.

Thailand have a rest day today and will be back in action tomorrow against Poland.

Channel 7HD will televise live the match starting at 4pm Thai time.

