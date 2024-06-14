PT Grand Prix ticket prices announced

The PT Grand Prix of Thailand will take place between Oct 25-27 at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit.

Tickets for this year's PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 will go on sale on June 18 from 2pm onwards.

The Grand Stand tickets for the three-day event are the most expensive at 5,000 baht.

The Side Stand tickets are 2,000 baht, the Rider Stand tickets are 3,000 baht, and the Brand Stand tickets are 2,000 baht.

PT Max Card Plus members will get a 25 percent discount while PT Max Card Prestige, PT Max Card members will receive a 20 percent discount.

Fans will also receive a 20 percent discount from sponsors such as Chang International Circuit Friends Club, and those with Honda, Yamaha and Ducati motorcycle keys can also get a 20 percent discount for their ticket purchases.

Tickets can be purchased at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or online at allticket.com.

PTG Energy reached an agreement to become the event's new title sponsor last month after agreeing to a three-year deal worth 300 million baht.