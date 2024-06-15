First time FA Cup winners guaranteed as Angels and Kanchanaburi clash History beckons for finalists Finalists set to make history

From left, Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan, right back Nitipong Selenon, Kanchanaburi goalkeeper Chinnapong Raksee and coach Somchai Makmoon during a press conference yesterday.

History will be made today as Thai League 1 club Bangkok United and T2 side Dragon Pathumwan Kanchanaburi face off in the FA Cup final.

Whoever wins today's decider at Dragon Solar Park Stadium in Ratchaburi will become first-time winners of the prestigious tournament.

The Angels finished as FA Cup runners-up twice in 2017 and last year, while Kanchanaburi reached the title match for the first time.

"We are ready for the game tomorrow [today]. Winning the FA Cup title has been our motivation since the beginning of the season," Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan told the media during a pre-match press conference yesterday.

"After last year's defeat in the final against Buriram United, we have been trying to build up the confidence of the players. I am certain that we will win and become the champions this year.

"For Kanchanaburi to make it to the final, it shows that they are a very strong team. I hope the fans will come and cheer for both sides.

"I think that it will be a historical occasion because it is not easy for both teams to meet in such an important game. I believe it will be a good game and hopefully we will create history together tomorrow," added Totchtawan, whose team finished second in T1 last season.

Meanwhile Dragon Pathumwan Kanchanaburi coach Somchai Makmoon relished the chance to face "one of the best teams in the country."

"It is a good opportunity for my players to play in each round of the FA Cup this year. And tomorrow we will face one of the best teams in the country. We are ready to make history.

"Bangkok United are a team that plays great both offensively and defensively, but my team have our own way to handle them. I expect it to be a good game and I hope our fans will come out in big numbers and give the players a lot of support."

The winners today will receive five million baht and a spot in the AFC Champions League Elite play-off round while the runners-up will pocket one million baht.

The match kicks off at 6pm.