Thailand fall 3-0 to Poland in volleyball qualifier

National side has one match left on Sunday, but has automatic berth in finals in Bangkok next week

Chatchu-on Moksri (19) and Ajcharaporn Kongyot in action at the net during their Volleyball Women’s Nations League match against Poland at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand fell 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-17) to Poland in the third match of the final week of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2024 preliminary phase at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday.

The loss resulted in the national team falling one spot in the global rankings to 14th with 206.22 points, while Poland moved up one spot to third with 373.60 points.

Chatchu-on Moksri led the Thai scorers with 12 points and Pimpichaya Kokram contributed 11.

Thailand will play their final match of the qualifying round against 12th-ranked Germany on Sunday. Channel 7HD will televise the match starting at 12.30pm Thai time.

Regardless of the outcome, the Thai side is guaranteed a place in the final eight of the VNL tournament, as Bangkok will host the 2024 Finals starting on June 20.

The Thai women also have a very slim chance remaining to qualify for the Olympics in Paris, but will need better results from the remaining VNL tournament contests to keep their dream alive.

The team currently has 206.22 ranking points but they have a long way to go to close the gap on 10th-ranked Canada, who have 284.76 points and are the last team inside the Paris qualification zone.

The five remaining Olympic places will be decided using the FIVB rankings as of June 2024, prioritising countries from continents that do not yet have qualified teams in the Olympic tournament.