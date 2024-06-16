Pathum, Kirins duel for League Cup glory Sunday

Seeking glory: BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori, left, and Muang Thong United coach Uthai Boonmoh.

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori says his men are eager to win their first ever Thai League Cup trophy when they take on Muang Thong United in the final Sunday evening.

While the Kirins have already been crowned champions of the tournament twice, the Rabbits have reached the final two times only to fall short on both occasions.

Teguramori said his biggest concern during the build-up to the final was finding ways to keep his men from getting bored.

"There has been a big three-week gap between the end of the Thai League 1 season and the League Cup, so we were always worried that the players will get bored because of a lack of matchplay," said the Japanese coach.

"We did play some warm-up games but we were without some key players who were called up for the national team's World Cup qualifying matches.

"I have full faith in the potential of this team. The good thing is we were able to work with every individual in great detail during this time.

"We lost our second-leg game with Muang Thong so we will be out to avenge that loss. I am hoping it will be different this time because we will be playing each other at a neutral venue."

The final game between BG Pathum United and Muang Thong United will be played at Thammasat Stadium at 6pm on Sunday.

"I think we are ready to win this tournament for the first time in our history," added Teguramori.

Muang Thong United coach Uthai Boonmoh said his club was also keen on winning the League Cup again.

"BG Pathum United are a strong team, but we are eager to lay our hands on this trophy again," said Uthai.

"It will be a special game for us and we are ready for it."

The winners of the final will receive five million baht in prize money, while the runners-up will get one million baht.