Thai spikers suffer second loss, fall to mighty Poles

Thailand lost to Poland 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-17) in the penultimate match of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 preliminary phase in Hong Kong yesterday.

Outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri was the team's top scorer with 12 points (all kills) while opposite Pimpichaya Kokram had 11 points (10 kills, 1 ace).

Martyna Czyrnianska led Poland's attack with 18 points (15 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace) and Malwina Smarzek added 12 points (10 kills, 2 blocks).

It was Thailand's second loss this week after their 3-0 defeat against champions Turkey on Tuesday. They edged Bulgaria 3-2 on Thursday.

In other results yesterday, Bulgaria edged Dominican Republic 3-2 (24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13), Canada beat France 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 31-29) and Italy beat United States 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21).

Thailand will play Germany today. The match will be televised live on Channel 7HD starting at 12.30pm.

After the conclusion of the Hong Kong leg, Thailand will head home to Bangkok to prepare for the VNL Finals.

They will face the seven best teams from the preliminary phase in the June 20-23 finals.

Tickets for the finals were sold out within minutes after they went on sale last month.

This season will mark just the second time that Thailand appear in the finals as they qualified in 2022, but lost in the quarter-finals, finishing eighth.